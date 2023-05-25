self

In the second installment of our three-part series featuring the Former Commissioner of Statistics for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bill Beach, John Frehse (Senior Managing Director, Ankura) and David Gilbertson (Vice President, UKG) discuss the differences between an economic collapse and a recession and the pandemic's effect on the labor market. Bill shares his own personal experience of running the Bureau of Labor Statistics during this unprecedented time, including the challenges of collecting data, and more. Listen in to part 2 of this 3-part series as they discuss the BLS's current labor market report and lessons learned.

Click here for part 3; Inflation, Jobs, and the Economy: What We Know No

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.