The US Department of Labor (DOL) has released an updated version of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) poster that must be displayed by covered employers in a conspicuous place that is visible to employees and job applicants. The updated poster is available here. The FMLA entitles eligible employees to up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave per year, and it applies to public agencies and private sector employers with 50 or more employees for at least 20 workweeks in the current or previous year ("covered employers"). Covered employers must display the DOL-prepared poster summarizing the FMLA's provisions and complaint-filing process in a visible location. The poster should be displayed at all locations of employment, regardless of employee eligibility, and failure to do so can result in a civil penalty of up to $204 per offense.

The new poster clarifies some aspects of the FMLA, such as the requirement to restore employees to the same or an identical job and the need to provide written notice of rights and responsibilities to employees. Employers must also have an FMLA handbook policy or provide notice to new employees upon hiring.

The prior versions of the poster from April 2016 and February 2013 are still valid, but employers should consider updating to the new version soon. If you currently include the FMLA poster in your employee handbook, it's time to update it with the new poster.

In addition to the FMLA poster update, it's crucial for employers to regularly review and update their employee handbooks to ensure compliance with changing laws and regulations. If you need assistance with updating your handbook or any other labor and employment-related legal matters, our experienced Labor and Employment Group is here to help. We offer a comprehensive range of legal services to ensure that your business is in compliance with all employment laws and regulations, and we can work with you to create effective employment policies and practices that protect your business and its employees.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.