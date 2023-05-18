self

How do compensation clawbacks intersect—and sometimes conflict—with the world of employment law?

In our latest Critical Compliance video, Labor & Employment counsel Joshua Alloy discusses the benefits of a compensation clawback policy and how employers should approach implementing such a policy. Having a clawback policy requires a lot of careful planning, and consideration of everything from scopes to triggers to the specific laws in your jurisdiction.

