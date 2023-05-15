This episode of Multistate Monday offers an informative overview of the Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act (PUMP Act) and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA). Dee Anna Hays, chair of Ogletree Deakins' Multistate Advice and Counseling Practice Group, and Susan Gorey are joined by Christine Bestor Townsend, who fields a host of questions about employer obligations under the PUMP Act and the PWFA. Christine offers practical takeaways regarding interaction with other federal laws, including the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as state and local lactation laws. She also reviews coverage, enforcement and remedies, and pointers for developing well-defined and compliant policies for both acts.

