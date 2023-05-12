Nick Reiter and Taylor Bleistein published "U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is Bulldozing its Way Through the Construction Industry" in the Spring 2023 issue of The Real Estate Finance Journal. The following is an excerpt:

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) has a new target: the construction industry. During a recent public hearing, the EEOC accused the construction industry of perpetuating a culture of racism and sexual harassment. EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows described the industry as "traditionally white and male dominated," and said that the EEOC is trying to rectify the history of discrimination that has prevented women and people of color from "thriv[ing] in these careers." According to the EEOC, the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act obligates the agency to ensure the infrastructure expenditures are not being used to fuel discrimination and harassment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.