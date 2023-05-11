In the wake of its recently issued rules regarding New York City Local Law 144 ("Local Law 144"), the New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) will be holding an educational roundtable on May 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. EST to provide an overview of these rules. As previously discussed, Local Law 144 regulates the use of "automated employment decision tools" in hiring and promotion decisions within the City.

The roundtable session will provide a forum for interested parties to provide feedback on the rules and voice any concerns. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions beforehand so that they might be addressed during the roundtable session (we strongly advise that any attendee submitting a question include a proposed solution or response). DCWP indicates that it intends to incorporate aspects of the discussion into a Frequently Asked Question document for future education regarding Local Law 144.

With enforcement of Local Law 144 beginning on July 5, 2023, the roundtable will give employers using, or considering using, automated employment decision-making tools the chance to ask questions so that they can assess their compliance with its provisions. Persons interested in attending should register via this link.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.