IN DEPTH

In 2021, DOJ indicted six aerospace industry employees, alleging that they engaged in a hub and spoke conspiracy between a manager at an aerospace firm and executives at five other engineering service providers to that firm. DOJ charged that the defendants allegedly agreed to refrain from hiring engineers and/or other skilled workers from each other relating to projects for an aerospace firm.

The timing of the court's dismissal under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 29—at the conclusion of DOJ's evidence and before the case reached the jury—is quite rare. Dismissing under Rule 29 requires a court, viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the government, to determine the evidence that the defendant committed the crime alleged is nonexistent or so insignificant that no reasonable jury could find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. It is a heavy burden for a defendant to successfully challenge the sufficiency of the evidence—and one that the Patel defendants were able to satisfy. DOJ cannot appeal this Rule 29 order.

In its ruling dismissing the case against the six defendants, the court cited as precedent several of the key arguments and rulings from the DaVita and Thiry criminal trial. For example, the Patel court highlighted that—citing DaVita and Thiry—workers were still able to switch between different engineering staffing companies and that hiring "among the relevant companies was commonplace throughout the alleged agreement." In addition, the court found that the "alleged agreement itself had so many exceptions that it could not be said to meaningfully allocate the labor market of engineers." Given this—and again relying on DaVita and Thiry—the court ruled that "no reasonable juror could conclude that there was a 'cessation of "meaningful competition" in the allocated market.'"

The Patel court's order dismissing the charges against the defendants was not the only significant ruling in the case. Just prior to trial, the court denied DOJ's motion to prevent defendants from presenting evidence of the procompetitive justifications for their alleged conduct at trial. The court noted that such evidence was relevant to the defendants' planned ancillarity defense, writing that "the procompetitive evidence at issue here is relevant because it relates to whether defendants joined the charged conspiracy, whether the conspiracy existed as alleged, and whether defendants had the requisite intent to join such a conspiracy." This permitted the defendants to introduce evidence that any alleged restrictions were ancillary, or reasonably necessary, to achieving the legitimate and procompetitive purposes of a business collaboration; this is significant because if the restraint is ancillary, the alleged violation would not be per se unlawful but would be subject to the far more lenient rule of reason review. Importantly, the court's proposed jury instructions demonstrated the importance of this planned defense: "Even if the government proves the three elements beyond a reasonable doubt, if the charged agreement is ancillary to a legitimate business collaboration you must find the defendants not guilty. The government bears the burden of proving the charged agreement is not ancillary." Finally, the court also denied DOJ's request to exclude evidence from three experts; this provided the defendants the opportunity to present evidence from experts relating to the lack of harm from the alleged conduct.

TAKEAWAYS