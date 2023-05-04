Employers are on notice that the second half of 2023 will bring local minimum wage increases. Just in time for Summer, on July 1, 2023, the minimum wage in both the District of Columbia and Montgomery County, Maryland will increase. As an easy reference guide for Employers in the DMV, here is a summary of minimum wage requirements for all who are 18 years and older, as of April 20, 2023:

District of Columbia

Beginning July 1, 2023, the minimum wage in the District of Columbia will increase from $16.10 per hour to $17.00 per hour for all workers, regardless of the size of the employer.

On May 1, 2023, the base minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $5.35 per hour to $6.00 per hour. Then, on July 1, 2023, the base minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $6.00 per hour to $8.00 per hour.

Montgomery County, Maryland

As of July 1, 2023, the minimum wage requirements in Montgomery County, Maryland will increase to: (i) $16.71 per hour for employers with 51 or more employees (large employers); (ii) $15.00 per hour for employers with 11 to 50 employees (mid-sized employers); and (iii) $14.50 per hour for employers with 10 or fewer employees (small employers).

State of Maryland

There are no minimum wage increases for the State of Maryland in July 2023. State minimum wage requirements increased on January 1, 2023, to $13.25 per hour for employers with 15 or more employees (large employers) and $12.80 per hour for employers with 14 or fewer employees (small employers). For tipped employees, the state minimum wage remains $3.63 per hour.

Commonwealth of Virginia

There are no minimum wage increases in the Commonwealth of Virginia in July 2023. Effective January 1, 2023, the current minimum wage in Virginia is $12.00 per hour for non-tipped employees. For tipped employees, the state minimum wage remains $2.13 per hour.

