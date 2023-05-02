self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 37: Implications of Another DOL Departure

With Jenny Yang suddenly departing the Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs ("OFCCP") for a position in the White House, the Biden Administration must contend with another open leadership role at the Department. Scott Hecker sits down with expert Christy Kiely to discuss Yang's legacy at the OFCCP; what the transition to a new director could mean for employers; pressing issues the new permanent OFCCP director will need to address; and the key differences between Yang and her acting successor, career government employee Michele Hodge. Join Scott and Christy as they talk through these issues, as well as the ongoing impacts of former Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh's departure from DOL and the pending nomination of Acting Secretary Julie Su to serve in the confirmed role.

