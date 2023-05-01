The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter Littler publishes on a quarterly basis to provide a general update on global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries in the American, EMEA, and APAC regions. GGQ is designed to provide high-level notice of such developments to help multinational enterprises with cross-border operations stay abreast of important changes within the L&E law framework.

GGQ covers enacted legislation, consequential decisions by the judiciary or regulatory agencies, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers across different geographical regions and industries. Specific details or lengthy explanations of these developments are outside of its scope.

This newsletter is not a substitute for legal advice. This material is for informational purposes only, and not for the purpose of establishing an attorney-client relationship.

