For attorneys, the best referral is a referral from another attorney. But before you refer to another attorney, beware of the ethical traps. Kristi Thomas, a labor and employment attorney who also focuses on ethical issue, warns in a recent article that incautious referrals can lead to a conflict of interest, or an improper referral fee, or even liability for making a negligent referral.

Kristi discusses these traps, and offers some tips how to avoid them:

Given multiple names when making a referral, not just one. (Especially if you have a referral-fee arrangement with one of them.)

Don't vouch for your colleagues. That doesn't mean you can't say anything about them, but instruct potential clients to do their own research.

Control the conversation with the potential client to avoid eliciting confidential information and creating conflicts—don't let them "vent."

Send non-engagement letters, confirming no attorney-client relationship has been formed.

Check your malpractice policy to see if it covers negligent referrals—not all of them do.

