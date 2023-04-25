ARTICLE

In this podcast, Workplace Safety and Health shareholders John Surma and Frank Davis continue their discussion of inspections conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). John and Frank review employer rights and responsibilities with respect to conducting employee interviews, preserving the scene of an incident, producing injury and illness records, and more.

