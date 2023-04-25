United States:
OSHA Inspections: Employer Rights, Responsibilities, And Best Practices (Podcast)
25 April 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
In this podcast, Workplace Safety and Health shareholders John
Surma and Frank Davis continue their discussion of inspections
conducted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration
(OSHA). John and Frank review employer rights and responsibilities
with respect to conducting employee interviews, preserving the
scene of an incident, producing injury and illness records, and
more.
