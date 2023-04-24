ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

5. Title IX is only an issue at colleges.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

"To Text Or Not To Text…" Challenges To Defending Employment Matters Involving Text Messages Stites & Harbison PLLC A client recently received a litigation hold letter from an attorney representing a former employee. It demanded retention and preservation of all

National Pay Transparency Bill Proposed Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart With states and municipalities across the country enacting pay transparency laws, a bill was recently introduced in Congress that would require disclosure of pay ranges to address concerns with pay equity nationwide.

He Asked Her To Babysit And Shot Her In The Butt With A Rubber Band. So She Sued For Hostile Work Environment. Fisher Broyles I've seen weaker lawsuits. But let me explain why the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals recently affirmed that asking a female colleague to babysit, once hitting her posterior...

SECURE Act 2.0: An Update On Key Provisions Cades Schutte LLP Many Washington-watchers were predicting that no tax legislation could pass a bitterly divided Congress in the election year of 2022, but against all odds, a pension bill called...

If This Isn't A Ringing Endorsement For Updating Your Employee Handbook, Then What Is? Fisher Broyles I get that employee handbooks are not contacts and are subject to change and all that stuff. But, companies should be prepared to enforce any existing policy in an employee handbook as written.