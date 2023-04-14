In this podcast, Tom Davis and Tom Stanek, co-chairs of Ogletree Deakins' Traditional Labor Relations Practice Group, provide an update on the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) February 2023, decision that nondisparagement and confidentiality provisions in severance agreements are unlawful. This episode of Third Thursdays does a deep dive into the March 22, 2023, NLRB general counsel (GC) memorandum clarifying the McLaren Macomb ruling. In addition to providing an update on the GC's latest guidance, Davis and Stanek also provide clarification on previously unsettled issues and factors to keep in mind when drafting severance, settlement, and other employment agreements.

