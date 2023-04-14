Just in time for April Fools' Day, we are pleased to announce the inaugural episode of our newest podcast series, Multistate Monday. In this episode, Dee Anna Hays, who is chair of Ogletree Deakins' Multistate Advice and Counseling Practice Group, is joined by Susan Gorey to discuss the responses to the firm's recent benchmarking survey. Susan and Dee Anna discuss the most challenging multijurisdictional issues that employers are facing, including leaves of absence, wage and hour laws, handbooks and policies, background checks, and marijuana laws. They discuss how employers can keep up-to-date and in compliance with the patchwork of state laws in these areas—especially given the growing trend of remote workforces that started during the pandemic.

To listen podcast, click here