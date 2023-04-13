In this episode of our Women's History Month podcast series, Conversations with Women, WLI co-chair Margaret Hogan talks with three Littler associates who have shaped their legal careers in the area of traditional labor. Listen as Kameron Miller, Ashton Hupman and Brittany Stepp tell their stories of being women attorneys in a field that has traditionally been dominated by men.

