Aaron C. Schlesinger, partner, and co-chair of P&A's Labor Relations and Employment Law practice was recently featured in The Construction Broadsheet's latest "Legal Q and A" to answer questions about potential employee discrimination issues.

The questions included:

An employee of our large subcontracting firm has come to management and expressed a concern that he is being treated unfairly in compensation and opportunities because of his ethnicity. He said he has not experienced any specific occurrences of discrimination. What measures should we take to not only avoid potential litigation in this area but to make everyone feel welcome? We perform on projects that have employee diversity goals. How do we verify each employee's status when their identification documents don't reflect what they are claiming? For example, if a biracial employee whose ID indicates white, but they identify as Black. What kind of anti-discrimination language should general contractors and subcontractors include in their contracts?

To read Aaron's responses, click HERE.

