Level up your employment knowledge at the Wayne County Human Resources Association's (WCHRA) upcoming meeting on March 21.

Labor and employment attorney X. Lightfoot is presenting on the latest 2023 Employment Law Updates. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the PUMP Act, FCC non-compete issues, and the NLRB's policy on confidentiality and non-disparagement agreements. Stick around for the Q&A.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with refreshments at the Wayne Community College at the Walnut Building, room 101 in Goldsboro. X.'s presentation follows at 6 p.m.

