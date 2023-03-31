REMINDER: Chicago Employers Must Complete Sexual Harassment Prevention And Bystander Training By June 30, 2023

On April 27,2022, the Chicago City Council passed SO2022-665, which broadened the Chicago Human Rights Ordinance (the "Ordinance") and imposed new requirements on Chicago employers with respect to preventing sexual harassment in the workplace. Pursuant to the Ordinance, all employees working in Chicago must participate in sexual harassment prevention training and bystander training annually.

Specifically, affected employers are now required to provide a minimum of one hour of sexual harassment prevention and bystander training annually to all employees, while managers and supervisors must participate in a minimum of two hours of sexual harassment prevention training annually. The first round of this required training must be completed by June 30, 2023.

Additional details on the requirements of the trainings can be found in our original post on this topic (here) as well as the Chicago Commission on Human Relations website, which also includes template bystander training modules (the templates are intended to be expanded and tailored by employers to meet the needs of their specific workplace).

