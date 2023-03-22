Seyfarth Synopsis:On Equal Pay Day 2023, Seyfarth's Global Pay Equity Group is pleased to release four reference guides: Our updated 50 State Equal Pay Reference Guide, Developments in Equal Pay Litigation, and Global Pay Equity Desktop Reference Reports - and introducing our new Pay Transparency Wage Range Disclosure Compendium.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Seyfarth attorneys Annette Tyman and Matthew Gagnon presented a webinar entitled Equal Pay Day 2023: A Look Ahead into Trends in the Equal Pay Landscape which featured an in-depth discussion of key trends and strategies to ensure equality in pay, including:

The continued push towards increased reporting and transparency from various stakeholders

Proactive strategies to ensure compliance with equal pay and transparency regulations

Defensive strategies for employers when pay-based litigation arises, and

Best practices for proactively managing equal pay risks.

All of the members of Seyfarth's Pay Equity Group look forward to working with you and partnering with you in navigating these issues in 2023 both in the U.S. and around the globe. We stand with you to support these efforts.

