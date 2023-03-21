United States:
Guns In The Workplace: The ‘Parking Lot Exception' And More
21 March 2023
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
State laws addressing the right to carry firearms have been
evolving and some states, including Texas, have expanded the rights
of individuals to carry guns in public places. In this podcast,
Frank Davis, John Surma, and Andy Turner discuss the interplay
between such laws and the rights of employers to limit
employees' possession of guns on work premises. This podcast
includes an in-depth review of the "parking lot
exception" and an update on recent changes to Texas state
law.
