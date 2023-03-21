ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

State laws addressing the right to carry firearms have been evolving and some states, including Texas, have expanded the rights of individuals to carry guns in public places. In this podcast, Frank Davis, John Surma, and Andy Turner discuss the interplay between such laws and the rights of employers to limit employees' possession of guns on work premises. This podcast includes an in-depth review of the "parking lot exception" and an update on recent changes to Texas state law.

Guns In The Workplace: The 'Parking Lot Exception' And More

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.