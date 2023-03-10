United States:
NYC AI Law Effective Date Now April 15, 2023
10 March 2023
Flaster Greenberg PC
The NYC
Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced this
month that they would not enforce the AI Employment Practices law
until April 15, 2023. The Department
explained that the delay is, "due to the high volume of
public comments." The Department is planning a second public
hearing on the law. We will keep you updated as this unfolds.
