The NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection announced this month that they would not enforce the AI Employment Practices law until April 15, 2023. The Department explained that the delay is, "due to the high volume of public comments." The Department is planning a second public hearing on the law. We will keep you updated as this unfolds.

