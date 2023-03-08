Seyfarth Synopsis: President Biden recently proclaimed March 2023 as Women's History Month. Biden also introduced womenshistorymonth.gov, for learning more about the contribution of women in our Nation's history.

During Women's History Month, we celebrate the countless women who have fought tirelessly and courageously for equality, justice, and opportunity in our Nation. We also reaffirm our commitment to advancing rights and opportunities for women and girls in the United States and around the world. We are mindful that we are building on the legacy of both recognized trailblazers and unsung heroines who have guided the course of American history and continue to shape its future.

The proclamation notes that women have been "on the frontlines, fighting for and securing equal rights and opportunity throughout our country's history as abolitionists, civil rights leaders, suffragists, and labor activists. Women continue to lead as advocates for reproductive rights, champions of racial justice, and LGBTQI+ equality."

"Leading our efforts is the most diverse group of women at the highest levels of Government in United States history, including Vice President Kamala Harris and a record number of female cabinet secretaries. Together with the most diverse set of judges ever nominated to the Federal bench - including Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson - women are seated at every table where decisions are being made".

This month at Seyfarth, as we continue our work to advance gender equity and equality, Seyfarth will celebrate and honor women in the ranks of our firm. For instance, this year, it is especially meaningful as Seyfarth will be making history: Partner Lorie Almon is poised to become the firm's first female chair and managing partner-something we will be celebrating far beyond this month.

