United States:
Return To Work: Challenges And Practical Recommendations (Podcast)
06 March 2023
Littler Mendelson
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this How to Do Business in the Americas podcast
series installment, Shareholder Juan Carlos Varela and Rodrigo
Tajonar, Chief People Officer of the Boston Globe Media, discuss
how organizations are dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic in
the workplace.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
ChatGPT – What Employers Should Be Worried About Now
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Since ChatGPT became available to the public at large in November 2022, employers have been wondering, and asking their employment lawyers, "What kind of policies should we be putting in place around the use of ChatGPT in the workplace?"
Employment Law Update, February 16, 2023
Parsons Behle & Latimer
Over the past few years, a number of states and municipalities have enacted pay transparency requirements, opening yet another front in the compliance battle for multi-state employers.