Seyfarth's Danielle Kays was a central authority for four leading media outlets (Global Data Review, Capitol News Illinois, Biometric Update, and Bloomberg Law) on the recent BIPA ruling in Cothron v. White Castle. In these articles, Kays said, as a consequence of the Illinois Supreme Court's ruling expanding the potential for huge damages awards, defense attorneys may argue that any huge damages awards violate the US Constitution's due process clause because they are disproportionate to the harm caused.

