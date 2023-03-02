ARTICLE

As February comes to a close, Littler is capping off our celebration of Black History Month with a special podcast highlighting the voices of some of our Black attorneys. Kimberly Dobson (Long Island, NY) talks with fellow Littler attorneys, Kim Carter (San Diego, CA), Jason Byrd (New York City, NY), and Taylor Lawson (Memphis, TN) about how they've experienced – and seen the impact of – Black resistance in their personal and professional lives.

