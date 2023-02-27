self

Legislation and regulation of the use of artificial intelligence tools in employment are moving at a furious pace, with no signs of slowing. Robert T. Szyba returns (for the third time!), joining host Scott Mallery to discuss how New York City intends to regulate in this evolving space, and Andrew Scroggins also joins to examine the EEOC's AI initiative. In the first part of our AI in Employment series, the three attorneys discuss how AI has already been addressed, and how agencies and legislatures will grapple with this novel issue going forward.

