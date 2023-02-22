self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 17: Happy 30th Birthday, FMLA!

Take It or Leave It is the only law firm podcast focused exclusively on workplace leaves, absence management, and accommodations. Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

In this episode of "Take It or Leave It," co-hosts Josh Seidman and Meg Toth are joined by special guest and FMLA-expert, Ellen McLaughlin to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA). The discussion examines the continuing impact of the FMLA and its nuances that employers are still grappling with. Highlights of the episode include how the law benefits employees and employers, the biggest issues resulting from the law – including the rise of social media – and some compliance tips for employers. Tune in for an in-depth discussion of the law that everyone's still talking about 30 years later.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.