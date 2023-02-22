self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 34: President's Second Nominee For Wage And Hour Administrator Stuck In Committee...Again

On this episode of the Policy Matters Podcast, Seyfarth Senior Counsel Scott Hecker and Counsel Scott Mallery discuss the Senate HELP Committee's recent inability to advance U.S. DOL Wage and Hour Administrator nominee Jessica Looman out of committee, this time due to a procedural hiccup that will likely be remedied. The Scotts discuss what this means for Looman's nomination specifically, as well as the general implications for Article I and Article III nominations during this Congressional term.

