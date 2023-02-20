ARTICLE

In this podcast, Tom Davis, co-chair of Ogletree Deakins' Traditional Labor Relations Practice Group, sits down with Jenn Betts, co-chair of the firm's Technology Practice Group, to discuss the National Labor Relations Board's (NLRB) General Counsel (GC) Memorandum 23-02 on technology in the workplace. While technology can increase efficiencies, ensure security, increase productivity, and promote decision-making fairness, our speakers consider the concerns articulated by the General Counsel about how these tools can impact Section 7 activity. Jenn and Tom do a deep dive into the implication of memo 23-02 and how employers may need to adjust their use of technology if the GC's perspectives are adopted by the NLRB.

