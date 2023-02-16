United States:
LaborSpeak: Two Minutes On Amendments To The New Jersey WARN Act (Video)
16 February 2023
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this installment of LaborSpeak, we discuss several key
changes to the New Jersey WARN Act that employers should be aware
of. These amendments will cover terminations occurring on or after
April 10, 2023.
Please click here to watch the video.
Our LaborSpeak video series examines critical trends and issues
affecting employers nationwide. We invite you to subscribe to our YouTube channel, and you will
be alerted as we drop new videos in the future.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
Coming To Illinois In 2024 – Paid Leave For Any Reason
Foley & Lardner
On January 10, 2023, in one of its first acts of the new legislative session, the Illinois General Assembly passed Senate Bill 208. This Act, known as the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, will require...
Employment Law Update, January 30, 2023
Parsons Behle & Latimer
With tensions rising in partisan politics and COVID-era public health, employers often face a quandary: in considering a workplace dress code, how do we balance respect for our employees'...