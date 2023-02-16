In this How to Do Business in the Americas podcast series installment, Littler attorneys Lori Brown, Jorge Sales Boyoli and Juan Carlos Varela discuss relevant labor and employment issues employers will face in the Americas in 2023.

Topics include managing "wandering workers," making staffing decisions in this period of economic uncertainty, and addressing the impact of labor law reform and union activism in multiple countries, among other issues multinational employers can anticipate at this post-pandemic stage.



self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.