United States:
2023 Outlook Of The Americas – Prepare Your Workforce For A Year Of Challenges (Podcast)
16 February 2023
Littler Mendelson
In this How to Do Business in the Americas podcast
series installment, Littler attorneys Lori Brown, Jorge Sales
Boyoli and Juan Carlos Varela discuss relevant labor and employment
issues employers will face in the Americas in 2023.
Topics include managing "wandering workers," making
staffing decisions in this period of economic uncertainty, and
addressing the impact of labor law reform and union activism in
multiple countries, among other issues multinational employers can
anticipate at this post-pandemic stage.
