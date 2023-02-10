Having litigated noncompete disputes for nearly 30 years, I never thought I would hear the President of the United States mention them during a State of the Union address.

"For too long, workers have been getting stiffed. Not anymore. We're beginning to restore the dignity of work. For example, 30 million workers had to sign non-compete agreements when they took a job. So a cashier at a burger place can't cross the street to take the same job at another burger place to make a couple bucks more. Not anymore. We're banning those agreements so companies have to compete for workers and pay them what they're worth." - President Biden, February 7, 2023

These certainly are interesting times for companies who use noncompetes as a means to try to protect their confidential information, trade secrets, customer and employee relationships and other assets that provide them with a competitive edge.

