self Wiley Podcast · Be an Ally at Wiley: A Conversation with Partner Paul Khoury

In this episode of the "Be An Ally at Wiley" series, Partner and Government Contracts Co-Chair Paul Khoury sits down with Chief Diversity Officer Rashida MacMurray-Abdullah to discuss his personal background, career journey, and ways of promoting an inclusive culture in the workplace and beyond.

