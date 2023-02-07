self

Seyfarth's Policy Matters · Episode 32: Let Them Speak

Policy issues often have long term widespread and pervasive impact on businesses. Not only can new governmental policies significantly affect the climate for business innovation and growth, they create precedents that affect future legislation and potentially spread across jurisdictions.

Each installment of the Policy Matters Podcast will provide timely updates regarding potential adverse impacts on benefits that policy changes can have on industry growth and offer a preview of what's next in the competitive marketplace.

Episode 32: Let Them Speak

On December 7, 2022, President Biden signed the "Speak Out Act," which immediately rendered unenforceable blanket non-disclosure and non-disparagement clauses entered into before any allegation of sexual assault or sexual harassment. Join our Policy expert Scott Mallery, with special guest Rob Szyba, as they break down the content of the Speak Out Act, and explore the potential repercussion for employers. Apart from the substance of the measure, Scott and Rob also discuss the catalyst behind the measure and whether Congress will continue to legislate in this space in 2023.

