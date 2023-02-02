Lost in the headlines of mass headcount reductions in tech and finance is the continued labor shortage in just about every other industry vertical. The resulting fight to retain talent in these verticals remains a focus. Although companies are able to more easily hire, 51,000,000 people quit their job in 2022 in the United States - meaning it is hard to get talent to stay in one place. What can change this?

Relevance. In the recent Workforce Institute release on this topic, relevance is highlighted as the singular variable in whether someone stays or leaves their organization. Feeling relevant, actually being relevant, and the leadership qualities that create this culture are simple concepts. They are just very hard to do well.

The Science Behind Retention: Am I Relevant?

