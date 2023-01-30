WGN Radio (Chicago) interviewed Seyfarth at Work president Philippe Weiss about non-compete clauses in its "Wintrust Business Lunch" segment on January 17. He discussed what companies and employees should know about non-compete clauses as the federal government is proposing a new rule to make such clauses illegal. You can listen to the full interview at Min. 6:20 here.

