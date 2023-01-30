United States:
Seyfarth At Work President Philippe Weiss Discussed Non-Compete Clauses On WGN Radio's "Wintrust Business Lunch" On January 17
30 January 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
WGN Radio (Chicago) interviewed Seyfarth at Work president
Philippe Weiss about non-compete clauses in its "Wintrust
Business Lunch" segment on January 17. He discussed what
companies and employees should know about non-compete clauses as
the federal government is proposing a new rule to make such clauses
illegal. You can listen to the full interview at Min. 6:20 here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States
SECURE 2.0 – Changes For Retirement Plans
Mayer Brown
With just days to go before the new year, President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, into law on December 29, 2022, which includes the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022...