WGN Radio (Chicago) interviewed Seyfarth at Work president Philippe Weiss in its "Wintrust Business Lunch" segment on January 3 about why the "New Collar" worker is a new trend to watch out for in 2023. He described the "New Collar" worker as a person who was a blue-collar worker but developed tech skills without a college degree. You can listen to the full interview at Min. 7:10 here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.