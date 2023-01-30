United States:
Seyfarth At Work President Philippe Weiss Discussed The "New Collar" Worker On WGN Radio's "Wintrust Business Lunch" On January 3
30 January 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
WGN Radio (Chicago) interviewed Seyfarth at Work president
Philippe Weiss in its "Wintrust Business Lunch" segment
on January 3 about why the "New Collar" worker is a new
trend to watch out for in 2023. He described the "New
Collar" worker as a person who was a blue-collar worker but
developed tech skills without a college degree. You can listen to
the full interview at Min. 7:10 here.
