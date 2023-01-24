In this podcast, Tom Davis, co-chair of Ogletree Deakins' Traditional Labor Relations Practice Group, reviews recent developments in labor relations and organizing and offers helpful insights on hot topics for 2023. Tom discusses some of the reasons for the increased level and visibility of organizing and whether this trend will continue. The episode also provides an update on National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) activity and how the present political climate may influence developments. The presentation concludes with a preview of traditional labor topics to come in 2023, including handbook policies, joint-employer issues, expansion of the concept of protected concerted activity, and artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace.

To listen to the Podcast click here

