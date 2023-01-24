William Cook (Partner-Detroit) and Matthew High (Associate-Detroit) co-authored "Tips to Simplify Writing: Shortening Party Names the Right Way," which appeared in the Winter 2023 issue of Labor and Employment Lawnotes, published by the Labor and Employment Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan. Shortening party names can make reading easier and clearer for your audience. This article is about showing attorneys they don't have to do things the way lawyers before them did it. For example, saying, "Ford Motor Company (Ford)" is much better than saying," Ford Motor Company (hereinafter "Ford"). The authors suggest that writers should consider whether a word adds value to a sentence instead of blinding adding it.

Read the Article (Page 15).

Originally published by Labor and Employment Lawnotes

