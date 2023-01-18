Pryor Cashman Partner Joshua Zuckerberg, co-chair of the Labor and Employment Group, talked to Bloomberg Law about the potential anti-union implications of efforts at Trader Joe's to get part-time workers to to work more hours.

In "Trader Joe's Employees Cry Foul Over New Part-Time Work Policy," Josh says that just requiring more part-time hours isn't itself an anti-union action:

"If there's a policy that has been designed to discourage unionization and there's evidence of that, that could form the basis of an unfair labor practice," said Joshua Zuckerberg, co-chair of Pryor Cashman LLP's labor and employment group. But in this case, the policy "doesn't seem to have an anti-union element to it," Zuckerberg said. The workers would have to prove this is being driven by anti-union animus for it to hold water, he said.

