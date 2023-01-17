Labor Employment Policy Highlights of 2022. This past term saw more legislation pass through congressional chambers at a more efficient clip than we have seen in quite some time. That does not mean that federal agencies were quiet in their regulatory capacity; indeed, quite the opposite: federal agencies were busy promulgating regulations affecting the employer community, enforcing existing regulations, and as described below, planning to engage in additional rulemaking in 2023. The below represents only a smattering of the biggest policy issues of 2022.

FTC Proposes Rule Banning Non-Compete Agreements. As Seyfarth noted here (it is worth a read, laying out the numerous problems the proposed rule presents), the FTC has taken an activist approach to regulating when, earlier this month, it published a proposed rule which would ban all non-compete agreements between employers and "workers" (broadly defined to include employees, independent contractors, interns, and others).

The FTC included an overview fact sheet describing the proposed rule. The FTC has made a preliminary finding that non-competes constitute an unfair method of competition and therefore violate Section 5 of the Federal Trade Commission Act, leading to the proposed regulation. The proposed rule is very broad and does not currently include exclusions, such as for management, executives, or those provided access to trade secrets.

Apart from its substantive problems, the proposed rule is also sure to see legal challenges on a procedural front. Indeed, the US Chamber of Commerce has already come out publicly against the measure, arguing that the agency lacks congressional authority to issue the rule. Stay tuned!

California Releases Guidance on Pay Scale Disclosures. Since the passage of SB 1162, which we discussed here, and Seyfarth summarized here, employers have been scrambling to comply with the measure without any guidance outside of the statutory text. Thankfully, as Seyfarth explained here, the California Labor Commissioner's office recently released eagerly anticipated Frequently Asked Questions on the state's new pay scale disclosure requirements. The FAQs clarify which employers will be subject to the pay disclosure requirements and the content of the mandatory disclosures. Of note, the FAQs do not clarify whether the requirements only apply to postings made on or after January 1, 2023, or if it will apply to all postings that remain active as of January 1, 2023.

New York State Takes The LE Policy Matters Mantle. The last few years have seen a variety of state legislatures-e.g., Virginia-competing with California for the mantle of the state passing the most legislation related to labor or employment. For 2022, it appears New York has taken the competition. As Seyfarth explained here, in December 2022, New York's Governor signed several pieces of legislation impacting New York employers, most notably laws regulating lactation accommodation in the workplace and the electronic posting and issuance of mandatory workplace posters. Additionally, as Seyfarth noted here, New York City's Department of Consumer & Worker Protection recently revised its proposed rules implementing Local Law 144 of 2021, which regulates employers' use of automated employment decision tools. Similar to the December headache-causing SB 1162 in California, New York passed legislation that will require employers to disclose salary ranges in advertisements for jobs, promotions, or transfer opportunities. Finally, as Seyfarth noted here, a bill pending in the New York City Council would prohibit employers from discharging employees absent just cause or a bona fide economic reason.

