Los Angeles, Calif. (January 10, 2023) -Private healthcare employers in California successfully challenged the Los Angeles minimum wage ordinance as part of the "No on Los Angeles Unequal Pay Measure" campaign. The ordinance - which raised the minimum wage for employees of "covered healthcare facilities" in the City of Los Angeles to $25.00 per hour - was suspended and is now on the ballot for voters to decide in 2024.

Should California voters enact the law, certain employees at private healthcare facilities in Los Angeles will be entitled to the heightened $25.00 per hour minimum wage, and employers will be prevented from offsetting the costs of the increased pay in any of the following ways:

reducing premium pay rates or shift differentials;

reducing vacation, healthcare, or non-wage benefits;

reducing hours of work, laying off workers; or

increasing charges to workers for parking, work materials, or equipment.

Be on the lookout next year for further updates on the outcome of the vote. For a more detailed discussion of this ordinance, see our alert from July 2022, "City of Los Angeles Raises Minimum Wage for Employees of Some Private Healthcare Facilities to $25.00 Per Hour."

