Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 16: What Are You Doing New Year's Leave? Nationwide Leave Developments Year End Wrap Up

Hosts Meg Toth and Josh Seidman, Employment attorneys and co-leaders of Seyfarth's Leave of Absence Management & Accommodations team, explore the latest legal developments, forecast new laws, identify workplace trends, and offer practical, business-oriented considerations within the leave, absence management, and accommodations space.

With the New Year upon us comes a bevy of new leave laws and trends on the horizon and the opportunity to reflect on all the happenings of 2022. Throughout 2022, we covered developments across the leave space and now it's time to tie it all together.

During this final 2022 episode of "Take It or Leave It," Meg Toth and Josh Seidman are joined by their Seyfarth Labor & Employment colleague, Renate Walker, who takes us coast to coast to discuss 2022's trends in leave laws, what these changes looked like in 2022 in a variety of leave topics, including paid sick, COVID emergency, public health emergency, paid and unpaid family medical, and bereavement leave, and what employers should be thinking about as we move into the new year.

