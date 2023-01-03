ARTICLE

Karolina Schiffter said new regulations that are meant to guarantee work in certain professions to Poles who are looking for it first are redundant and unfavorable for employers because government regulations already limit the number of work permits and statements issued to foreigners.

Gazeta Prawna

