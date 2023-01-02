ARTICLE

With the economy near full employment, both for-profit and not-for-profit employers are struggling to fill empty positions. Not-for-profits, which frequently offer lower salaries than for-profit companies, are at a disadvantage. And, if you have long relied on the appeal of purpose-driven work, you are now having to compete with so-called social innovators that seek both societal good and profits who are offering similar opportunities at a higher pay scale. The bottom line: It is time to take a more formal and proactive stance when it comes to attracting, recruiting and retaining qualified staff.

REDIRECT RECRUITING

Employers have traditionally looked to job applicants to sell themselves, but the roles have flipped. In a flush economy, applicants often have multiple offers to choose from, so not-for-profit organizations must learn to market themselves to potential hires.

It is up to you to help candidates understand your organization's mission and culture, as well as how exceptional your team's work is and how important the position for which you are recruiting is in the scheme of things. Fill them in on the first projects they will encounter so that they can envision themselves on the job. Regardless of your mission — somber as it may be — remember that excitement sells.

At the same time, you still need to find good applicant matches for your organization. One of the best indicators is a candidate's passion and motivation. Search for applicants who are passionate and motivated by your mission, not just not-for-profit work in general.

When screening and interviewing, look for evidence of that passion, such as previous volunteer work in that area, as well as the motivation to make a difference. Ask where else candidates are interviewing, or at least the types of organizations they are approaching. Also, pay close attention to their level of engagement: How quickly do they respond to your emails, calls or messages? Have they done their homework on your mission and programs? Do they have questions for you? In general, you are better off finding a committed cultural match and cultivating the necessary skills than vice versa.

Finally, you may need to expand your usual search channels. It is not enough to post on industry job boards. Leverage social media and employee referrals. Consider veterans, individuals with disabilities and former convicts trying to rebuild their lives (some of these may earn your organization tax credits). Also, look within your organization for employees that are ready for promotion or that have high potential.

BOOST RETENTION

Of course, hiring is only part of the battle — you also want to keep great staff onboard. One of the primary reasons today's employees move on, especially Millennials, is the lack of growth opportunities available to them in their current organization. Your not-for-profit, therefore, should offer staffers ways to enhance their personal and professional development.

Mentoring is one solution. Whether through a formal mentorship program or informal relationships with more experienced colleagues, mentoring is consistently considered a valued employer attribute that many candidates are looking to find. New employees like having a champion to turn to, and these relationships help build loyalty, too.

Your organization also can implement “stretch assignments.” These are projects or roles beyond an employee's current skills or expertise. They could include:

Ongoing projects, where employees can assume greater responsibilities; or

One-offs, such as opportunities to represent your organization at a meeting or speak at a conference.

Stretch assignments can benefit both staffers and your not-for-profit. Employees gain knowledge, experience and exposure to new areas, and organizations cultivate employees with the critical skills needed to take on other jobs and leadership positions down the road.

DIGGING DEEPER

There is no doubt that staffing poses a more daunting challenge for many not-for-profits than it has in the past. However, you can continue to recruit and retain top-notch staff by adjusting your strategies.

