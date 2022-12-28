ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In this segment of Money Matters, Michael Manoukian reminds California employers about some of the essential elements required for their wage statements.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from United States

WFH - Work From Home Or Work From "Home?" Mintz The global pandemic fostered a huge uptick in remote work as many companies were required to shut their physical offices for months. For many office employees,...

Is It Ok To Terminate An Employee, But Then Let Them Complete Their FMLA Leave? Fisher Broyles Tell me what you think of this. An employee is having behavioral issues at work, which leads to an official warning from the employer.

California Mandatory Postings And Pamphlets – What's New For 2023 Proskauer Rose LLP California employers are required to post several notices and distribute various pamphlets informing employees of their employment rights.

Hey Handbook! How Much Time Should We Give Employees To Sign A Severance Agreement? Fisher Broyles It depends. If an employee signs a severance agreement, you want them to provide a general release in exchange for whatever consideration the company is providing.

New Year Brings New Laws For Illinois Employers Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton The New Year will usher in several new Illinois employment laws. These laws cover a myriad of topics and will require