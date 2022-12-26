self

Seyfarth's Take It or Leave It · Episode 15: California Dreaming of Leave Laws - 2022 Reflections and 2023 Considerations

With 2022 drawing to a rapid close, it is important to remember that California laws are unique and ever-changing, especially in the leave of absence management and accommodation world. Staying on trend, we saw many changes in California leave laws in 2022 and will likely see more in 2023.

During this episode of "Take It or Leave It," Meg Toth and Josh Seidman are joined by their California Seyfarth Labor & Employment partner, Ann Marie Zaletel, to discuss trends appearing in California leave laws, noteworthy developments in 2022, including on paid sick, COVID emergency, public health emergency, family medical, and bereavement leave, and what California employers can expect as we move into 2023.

