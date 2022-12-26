A new bill signed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on December 16th requires employers to make mandatory workplace postings available electronically. The law goes into effect immediately.

Required Postings Under New York Labor Law

The N.Y. Labor Law requires employers display various postings in their worksites, covering topics such as minimum wage, anti-discrimination protections, health-and-safety rights, and workers' compensation, to name a few. The state's Department of Labor maintains a list of required postings. Many employers display these postings in a single space, such as a bulletin board.

Bill Requires That Postings Are Made Available Electronically

The new law requires employers to maintain digital versions of all required postings. Employers must make the digital versions available on their website or via email.

Employers must also notify all employees that required postings are available electronically.

Bill Covers Postings and Notices Beyond N.Y. Labor Law

Notably, the bill requires employers to maintain electronic copies of all workplace postings that must be displayed under state or federal law—and not just those postings that are required solely under the state's Labor Law. In other words: if a poster is legally required to be physically maintained in the worksite, the new law now requires that it is maintained in electronic form, too. For example: employers who maintain a physical copy of the federal Family & Medical Leave Act ("FMLA") posting should ensure employees have access to a digital copy, too.

Next Steps

The new law presents an opportunity to review which postings and notices are required in your worksite(s). From there, employers should organize electronic copies of required postings. Employers can then evaluate their preferred method for disseminating electronic copies to employees, whether posted to the company intranet or an all-employee email. Employers may also consider updates to employee handbooks, but should take care to consider the differences between required postings compared to policies that implement workplace laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.