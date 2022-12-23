ARTICLE

In this podcast, Lauren Hicks and Chris Near give an overview of the regulatory poster requirements imposed by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) on federal contractors. The speakers review noteworthy posters, how OFCCP will ensure they are posted during audits, digital accessibility, and best practices for regulatory compliance. Specifically, the speakers address the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) new "Know Your Rights" poster that replaced the prior "EEO is the Law" poster and supplement. The presentation covers additional compliance obligations including the pay transparency nondiscrimination poster, as well as wage and hour posting requirements imposed under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) that are applicable to federal contractors, the "Notification of Employee Rights Under Federal Labor Laws" poster, and the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act (USERRA) poster. The speakers also provide best practices to successfully navigating poster compliance in an OFCCP compliance review.

